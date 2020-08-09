Using an advanced radar, experts at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory developed ways to detect subtle vibration changes in moving targets. Sensing vibrations with a millimeter wave radar essentially gives radar operators the ability to “hear” what a target is doing.
This work, NRL Advanced Radar, by Leonard Pieton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRL researchers use advanced radar to hear moving targets
