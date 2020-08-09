Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NRL Advanced Radar

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Leonard Pieton 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Using an advanced radar, experts at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory developed ways to detect subtle vibration changes in moving targets. Sensing vibrations with a millimeter wave radar essentially gives radar operators the ability to “hear” what a target is doing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 13:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766448
    VIRIN: 200909-N-NO204-003
    Filename: DOD_107980047
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRL Advanced Radar, by Leonard Pieton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRL researchers use advanced radar to hear moving targets

    TAGS

    target
    automobile
    sound
    vibration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT