Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Visit to NATO by Avdullah Hoti from Kosovo
BELGIUM
08.09.2020
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met Kosovo’s Avdullah Hoti at NATO Headquarters in Brussels for talks on developments in the Western Balkans.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 03:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766397
|VIRIN:
|200908-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107979357
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Flag
Asset
Visit to NATO by Avdullah Hoti from Kosovo
LEAVE A COMMENT