    The 2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition Day 4

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. John Berry, Sgt. Rachel Diehm, Spc. Larissa Peterson and Sgt. William Ploeg

    The 2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition continued with an improvised explosive device detection lane, a military police exercise, land navigation, and an M4 live-fire night shoot.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 21:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766389
    VIRIN: 200908-A-OZ910-757
    Filename: DOD_107979125
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition Day 4, by SGT John Berry, SGT Rachel Diehm, SPC Larissa Peterson and SGT William Ploeg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

