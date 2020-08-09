Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Day in the Life of Jet Maintainer Dexter "Ace" Arceo in 4k

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Matthew Callahan, Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jorge and James Shea

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Aviation Structural Mechanic Second Class Dexter "Ace" Arceo (TITLE 2:11), is a Virginia Beach, Va. native assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 aboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. He is also part of the Rhino Demonstration Squadron for the 2020 calendar year. This "day in the life," will walk you through what the mission, and family, mean to Ace.

    *Lt. Kieran "Zero" Sexton, F/A-18 F pilot, VFA-106, Rhino Demo Team;
    Charlotte, NC. (TITLE 3:09)

    *Lt. Matt "Syndrome," Lindeman, Weapons Systems Officer, VFA-106, Rhino Demo Team; Jacksonville, Fla. (TITLE 3:16)

    *Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Manuel Puga, Lead Petty Officer, VFA-106; Chicago Ill.( TITLE 4:06)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 19:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766387
    VIRIN: 200908-N-IN448-001
    Filename: DOD_107979116
    Length: 00:07:00
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life of Jet Maintainer Dexter "Ace" Arceo in 4k, by Matthew Callahan, PO2 Michael Jorge and James Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aircrew
    VFA106
    Maintainers
    Strike Fighter Squadron 106
    Gladiators
    4K
    Rhino Demo Team
    2020nasoairshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT