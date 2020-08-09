Aviation Structural Mechanic Second Class Dexter "Ace" Arceo (TITLE 2:11), is a Virginia Beach, Va. native assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 aboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. He is also part of the Rhino Demonstration Squadron for the 2020 calendar year. This "day in the life," will walk you through what the mission, and family, mean to Ace.
*Lt. Kieran "Zero" Sexton, F/A-18 F pilot, VFA-106, Rhino Demo Team;
Charlotte, NC. (TITLE 3:09)
*Lt. Matt "Syndrome," Lindeman, Weapons Systems Officer, VFA-106, Rhino Demo Team; Jacksonville, Fla. (TITLE 3:16)
*Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Manuel Puga, Lead Petty Officer, VFA-106; Chicago Ill.( TITLE 4:06)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 19:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766387
|VIRIN:
|200908-N-IN448-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107979116
|Length:
|00:07:00
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life of Jet Maintainer Dexter "Ace" Arceo in 4k, by Matthew Callahan, PO2 Michael Jorge and James Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT