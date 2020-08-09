A Day in the Life of Jet Maintainer Dexter "Ace" Arceo in 4k

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aviation Structural Mechanic Second Class Dexter "Ace" Arceo (TITLE 2:11), is a Virginia Beach, Va. native assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 aboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. He is also part of the Rhino Demonstration Squadron for the 2020 calendar year. This "day in the life," will walk you through what the mission, and family, mean to Ace.



*Lt. Kieran "Zero" Sexton, F/A-18 F pilot, VFA-106, Rhino Demo Team;

Charlotte, NC. (TITLE 3:09)



*Lt. Matt "Syndrome," Lindeman, Weapons Systems Officer, VFA-106, Rhino Demo Team; Jacksonville, Fla. (TITLE 3:16)



*Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Manuel Puga, Lead Petty Officer, VFA-106; Chicago Ill.( TITLE 4:06)