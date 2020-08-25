Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. John E. Hyten and Laura Hyten's Message on Suicide Prevention

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John E. Hyten and his wife, Laura Hyten, deliver a message for Suicide Prevention Month.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 19:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766384
    VIRIN: 250820-D-TT977-0001
    Filename: DOD_107979099
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. John E. Hyten and Laura Hyten's Message on Suicide Prevention, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

