Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley and his wife, Hollyanne Milley, deliver a message for Suicide Prevention Month.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 19:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766382
|VIRIN:
|200828-D-TT977-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107979039
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gen. Mark and Hollyanne Milley's message on Suicide Prevention Month, by MSG Charles Burden, Chad McNeeley, PO1 Carlos Vazquez II and Christianne Witten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT