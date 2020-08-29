Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Suicide Awareness PSA

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Charles Burden, Chad McNeeley and Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Vazquez II

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley delivers a message marking the month of September as Suicide Prevention Month.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 19:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766381
    VIRIN: 200829-D-TT977-0001
    Filename: DOD_107979038
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Suicide Awareness PSA, by MSG Charles Burden, Chad McNeeley and PO1 Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide
    Awareness
    September
    Joint Staff
    CJCS
    Milley

