Mr. Mohsen Parhizkar and Capt. Ryan C. Warner talk about the challenges regarding race they had to overcome while living in the United States on this edition of Storytellers.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 18:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766375
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-PM546-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107979020
|Length:
|00:56:32
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kirtland AFB Storytellers, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
