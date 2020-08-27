Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland AFB Storytellers

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Mohsen Parhizkar and Capt. Ryan C. Warner talk about the challenges regarding race they had to overcome while living in the United States on this edition of Storytellers.

    This work, Kirtland AFB Storytellers, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Global Strike Command
    Storytellers
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission

