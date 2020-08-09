Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California National Guard rescue missions of evacuees from the Creek fire

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Capt. Jason Sanchez 

    California National Guard   

    Video of people rescued by California Army National Guard helicopters after landing at Cal Guard’s Fresno aviation facility during the Creek Fire in Fresno County, California, Sept. 8, 2020. Residents near Lake Edison and China Peak were trapped by the devastating wildfire that has consumed nearly 145,000 acres after igniting Sept. 4. Cal Guard CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters rescued hundreds of civilians in two days. After landing in Fresno, those rescued are brought into a Cal Guard facility and medically screened by National Guard nurses and physicians. They’re also given water, food and a chance to call or reunite with friends and family just outside of the facility. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Jason Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 17:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766369
    VIRIN: 200908-F-GL728-750
    Filename: DOD_107978971
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard rescue missions of evacuees from the Creek fire, by Capt. Jason Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Air National Guard
    Chinook
    Black Hawk
    CH-47 Chinook
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    California National Guard
    wildfires
    USNORTHCOM
    California Air National Guard
    Soldiers
    California
    Air Force
    Army National Guard
    California Army National Guard
    Fresno
    40th CAB
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade
    CAL FIRE
    DSCA National Guard Images
    Fresno Fire Department
    Creek fire
    Fresno County Emergency Medical Services

