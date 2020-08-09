U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers fire under the cover of darkness with the assistance of tube flares to illuminate targets on a 300-meter range on Fort McCoy WI., Sept. 8, 2020. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Ploeg and Sgt. Rachel Diehm)
This work, 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Command Best Warrior Competition Night Shoot, by SGT Rachel Diehm and SGT William Ploeg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
