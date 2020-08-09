This video highlights the 80th Infantry Division's heroic actions during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766349
|VIRIN:
|200908-A-PZ247-380
|Filename:
|DOD_107978674
|Length:
|00:11:19
|Location:
|NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, US
This work, 80th Infantry Division WWII 75-year Anniversary, by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
