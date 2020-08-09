Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    80th Training Command (TASS) Who We Are Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    This video highlights the rich history and mission of the 80th Training Command (The Army School System).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766347
    VIRIN: 200908-A-PZ247-099
    Filename: DOD_107978659
    Length: 00:12:29
    Location: NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th Training Command (TASS) Who We Are Video, by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    80th Training Command
    94th Training Division
    100th Training Division
    102d Training Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT