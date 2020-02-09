Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade train Djiboutian forces

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Soldiers from a U.S Army Africa Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) train soldiers from the Djiboutian’s National Army Rapid Intervention Battalion (RIB) in infantry tactics Sept. 2, 2020, near Ali Oune, Djibouti. The SFAB is helping to organize, train and equip the newly formed RIB through the sharing of tactics and procedures to better prepare them for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video taken by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 15:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766346
    VIRIN: 200825-F-IY107-5001
    Filename: DOD_107978647
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade train Djiboutian forces, by SrA Cydnie Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    training
    Rapid Intervention Battalion
    CJFT-HOA
    Security Forces Assistance Brigade

