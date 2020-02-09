1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade train Djiboutian forces

Soldiers from a U.S Army Africa Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) train soldiers from the Djiboutian’s National Army Rapid Intervention Battalion (RIB) in infantry tactics Sept. 2, 2020, near Ali Oune, Djibouti. The SFAB is helping to organize, train and equip the newly formed RIB through the sharing of tactics and procedures to better prepare them for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video taken by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 15:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|766346
|VIRIN:
|200825-F-IY107-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_107978647
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
