HSC-4 visits Mountain Home Air Force Base and the Orchard Combat Training Center for a two week exercise in Joint Force capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 15:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766345
|VIRIN:
|200908-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107978620
|Length:
|00:07:02
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME A.F.B., ID, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation H.A.R.P. Documentary, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
