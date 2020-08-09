Cal Guard rescues people trapped by Creek Fire

Video footage of people rescued by California Army National Guard helicopters and landing at Cal Guard’s Fresno aviation facility during the Creek Fire in Fresno County, California, Sept. 8, 2020. Residents near Lake Edison and China Peak were trapped by the devastating wildfire that consumed nearly 145,000 acres after igniting Sept. 4. Cal Guard utilizes Ch-47 Chinook and UH-60 helicopters to rescue hundreds of civilians in two days. After landing in Fresno, those rescued are brought into a Cal Guard facility and medically screened by National Guard nurses and physicians. They’re also given water, food and opportunities to call or reunite with friends and family just outside of the facility. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)
