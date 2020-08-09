Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard rescues people trapped by Creek Fire

    FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    Video footage of people rescued by California Army National Guard helicopters and landing at Cal Guard’s Fresno aviation facility during the Creek Fire in Fresno County, California, Sept. 8, 2020. Residents near Lake Edison and China Peak were trapped by the devastating wildfire that consumed nearly 145,000 acres after igniting Sept. 4. Cal Guard utilizes Ch-47 Chinook and UH-60 helicopters to rescue hundreds of civilians in two days. After landing in Fresno, those rescued are brought into a Cal Guard facility and medically screened by National Guard nurses and physicians. They’re also given water, food and opportunities to call or reunite with friends and family just outside of the facility. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766342
    VIRIN: 200908-Z-WM549-1001
    Filename: DOD_107978607
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: FRESNO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard rescues people trapped by Creek Fire, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

