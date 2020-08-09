Coast Guard Fifth District Hurricane Preparedness Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Adm. Keith Smith, Commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District, and CWO2 J. Millie Rocklage discuss how Coast Guardsmen and their dependents can prepare for a hurricane before it arrives and what to do once evacuation orders have been given. Ron Labrec, Capt (Ret.), Regional Director of Philanthropy for the Coast Guard Foundation, Mid-Atlantic, explains the resources available after a storm for families needing assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Dan Schrader)