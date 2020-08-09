Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Fifth District Hurricane Preparedness Video

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Dan Schrader 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Rear Adm. Keith Smith, Commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District, and CWO2 J. Millie Rocklage discuss how Coast Guardsmen and their dependents can prepare for a hurricane before it arrives and what to do once evacuation orders have been given. Ron Labrec, Capt (Ret.), Regional Director of Philanthropy for the Coast Guard Foundation, Mid-Atlantic, explains the resources available after a storm for families needing assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Dan Schrader)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 15:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766340
    VIRIN: 200908-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_107978577
    Length: 00:07:00
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Fifth District Hurricane Preparedness Video, by LCDR Dan Schrader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    USCG
    Evacuation
    CPOA
    Storm2020

