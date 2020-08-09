Rear Adm. Keith Smith, Commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District, and CWO2 J. Millie Rocklage discuss how Coast Guardsmen and their dependents can prepare for a hurricane before it arrives and what to do once evacuation orders have been given. Ron Labrec, Capt (Ret.), Regional Director of Philanthropy for the Coast Guard Foundation, Mid-Atlantic, explains the resources available after a storm for families needing assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Dan Schrader)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 15:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766340
|VIRIN:
|200908-G-G0105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107978577
|Length:
|00:07:00
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Fifth District Hurricane Preparedness Video, by LCDR Dan Schrader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT