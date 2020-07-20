Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The NEW UTS Systems Tactical Military Shelters, 113th Sustainment Brigade NCNG

    SNOW CAMP, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Joe Roudabush 

    North Carolina National Guard

    100+ Soldiers convoyed to Snow Camp, North Carolina to practice setting up the new UTS Systems Tactical Military Shelters

    The Soldiers and leaders of the 113th Sustainment Brigade deployed to Snow Camp, North Carolina as part of their 2020 Annual Training. More than 100 Soldiers convoyed to the training site practiced setting up the new UTS Systems Tactical Military Shelters and a tactical operations center in the field, establishing command post communications, convoy operations and military planning for future training and deployments Aug. 17 - 22, 2020.

    Video by Sgt. Joe Roudabush, U.S. Army National Guard, North Carolina National Guard
    Music adapted from: Keddie by Loxbeats - CC BY 3.0

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766332
    VIRIN: 200720-Z-EP260-9491
    Filename: DOD_107978456
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: SNOW CAMP, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The NEW UTS Systems Tactical Military Shelters, 113th Sustainment Brigade NCNG, by SGT Joe Roudabush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

