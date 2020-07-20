The NEW UTS Systems Tactical Military Shelters, 113th Sustainment Brigade NCNG

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



100+ Soldiers convoyed to Snow Camp, North Carolina to practice setting up the new UTS Systems Tactical Military Shelters



The Soldiers and leaders of the 113th Sustainment Brigade deployed to Snow Camp, North Carolina as part of their 2020 Annual Training. More than 100 Soldiers convoyed to the training site practiced setting up the new UTS Systems Tactical Military Shelters and a tactical operations center in the field, establishing command post communications, convoy operations and military planning for future training and deployments Aug. 17 - 22, 2020.



Video by Sgt. Joe Roudabush, U.S. Army National Guard, North Carolina National Guard

Music adapted from: Keddie by Loxbeats - CC BY 3.0