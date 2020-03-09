2020: Historic Guard Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766330" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Key leaders of the N.C. National Guard and Air National Guard show their appreciation for their Service Members' hard work while they were mobilized on domestic operations during the last five months or deployed this year.



Video by Sgt. Joe Roudabush, U.S. Army National Guard, North Carolina National Guard

Music: inbound by Scott Buckley