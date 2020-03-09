Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020: Historic Guard Operations

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Joe Roudabush 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Key leaders of the N.C. National Guard and Air National Guard show their appreciation for their Service Members' hard work while they were mobilized on domestic operations during the last five months or deployed this year.

    Video by Sgt. Joe Roudabush, U.S. Army National Guard, North Carolina National Guard
    Music: inbound by Scott Buckley

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766330
    VIRIN: 200903-Z-EP260-4361
    Filename: DOD_107978454
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020: Historic Guard Operations, by SGT Joe Roudabush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    NCNG
    Always Ready
    North Carolina Guard
    Ready Team
    covid 19
    covid

