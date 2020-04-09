In this video, 1st Lt. Michael Hawkins discusses the process of moving and sorting containers after port operations at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, and the ability to reset and continue readiness for future missions.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 13:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766327
|VIRIN:
|200904-A-CE555-235
|Filename:
|DOD_107978439
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marne Air continues with redeployment operations!, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
