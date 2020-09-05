Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    By Law Requirements

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2020

    Video by Manuel Smith 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Congress has passed several “by law” requirements and programs that come with a level of responsibility for Reserve Citizen Airmen and AFRC leaders. The intent of this video is to raise awareness of these programs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 12:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766317
    VIRIN: 200528-F-WY061-002
    Filename: DOD_107978362
    Length: 00:07:24
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, By Law Requirements, by Manuel Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Manuel Smith
    By Law Requirements

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT