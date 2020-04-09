Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Blood Rain Spark Tank/Spark Tank21

    EGIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Blood Rain Spark Tank Video Submission - Eglin AFB
    Operation Blood Rain: The Effect of Airdrop on Fresh Whole Blood, submitted by Maj. Roselyn Jan Fuentes, 96th Test Wing
    Administration of fresh whole blood (FWB) is a life-saving treatment that prolongs life until definitive surgical intervention can be performed; however, collecting FWB is a time consuming and resource-intensive process. Furthermore, it may be difficult to collect sufficient FWB to treat critically wounded patients or multiple hemorrhaging casualties. A recent pilot study explored the possibility of using airdrop to deliver FWB to combat medics treating casualties in the pre-hospital setting when FDA approved cold-stored blood products are not readily available. The study showed that airdrop is a viable way of delivering blood to combat medics treating hemorrhaging patients in the pre-hospital setting, though further research is needed to fully validate the safety of this method. This effort aims to further develop the airdrop method of blood delivery through large scale replication using a variety of aircraft and diverse conditions to determine if the results are replicable and able to implemented into military protocols.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 12:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766316
    VIRIN: 200904-F-JZ012-064
    Filename: DOD_107978354
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: EGIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Blood Rain Spark Tank/Spark Tank21, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Innovation
    AFWERX
    Spark Tank 21

