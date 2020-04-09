Operation Blood Rain Spark Tank/Spark Tank21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766316" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Blood Rain Spark Tank Video Submission - Eglin AFB

Operation Blood Rain: The Effect of Airdrop on Fresh Whole Blood, submitted by Maj. Roselyn Jan Fuentes, 96th Test Wing

Administration of fresh whole blood (FWB) is a life-saving treatment that prolongs life until definitive surgical intervention can be performed; however, collecting FWB is a time consuming and resource-intensive process. Furthermore, it may be difficult to collect sufficient FWB to treat critically wounded patients or multiple hemorrhaging casualties. A recent pilot study explored the possibility of using airdrop to deliver FWB to combat medics treating casualties in the pre-hospital setting when FDA approved cold-stored blood products are not readily available. The study showed that airdrop is a viable way of delivering blood to combat medics treating hemorrhaging patients in the pre-hospital setting, though further research is needed to fully validate the safety of this method. This effort aims to further develop the airdrop method of blood delivery through large scale replication using a variety of aircraft and diverse conditions to determine if the results are replicable and able to implemented into military protocols.