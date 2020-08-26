Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SAPR-SVC Victim Service Brief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Richard Meuse 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Giving help contact information and forms of reporting sexual misconduct to SAPR and SVC

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 11:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766314
    VIRIN: 200908-F-GZ889-001
    Filename: DOD_107978288
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR-SVC Victim Service Brief, by Richard Meuse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAPR
    SVC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT