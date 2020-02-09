ANT Sabine response efforts in the wake of Hurricane Laura

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Montgomery, Aids to Navigation Team Sabine executive officer, discusses aids to navigation response efforts in the wake of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Sept. 2, 2020. The Lake Charles area was one of the places hit the hardest by Laura. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 10:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766312
|VIRIN:
|200903-G-KT616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107978239
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
