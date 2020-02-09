Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANT Sabine response efforts in the wake of Hurricane Laura

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Montgomery, Aids to Navigation Team Sabine executive officer, discusses aids to navigation response efforts in the wake of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Sept. 2, 2020. The Lake Charles area was one of the places hit the hardest by Laura. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Lake Charles
    Sabine
    Aids to Navigation Team
    Hurricane Laura

