Slovak Pilots Train alongside U.S.

Following the purchase of of 14 F-16 Block 70/72s, the Slovakia Ministry of Defense sent Slovak pilots to train alongside American pilots in the U.S. The goal is to share best practices on how to better integrate the aircraft into the Slovak air force, and increase interoperability with other NATO members.