    Bomber Task Force Europe-Ukraine Mission

    UKRAINE

    09.04.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    A three-ship formation of B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, depart RAF Fairford, England, to take part in a Bomber Task Force (BTF) Europe mission over the Ukraine on Sep. 4, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. BTF missions have occurred in the European theater of operations since 2018 with more than 200 sorties coordinated with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 04:54
