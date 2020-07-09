2D Calvary Regiment Strykers Arrive at the Vaziani Training Area

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerry Wood, the 2d Cavalry Regiment, 4th Squadron Commander, gives remarks regarding the commencement of Noble Partner 20 after the opening ceremony at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2020. Noble Partner Exercise 20 is a Georgian Defense Force and U.S. Army Europe cooperatively-led exercise hosted at Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in Georgia designed to enhance Georgian, regional partner, and U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment.



(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker)