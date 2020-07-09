U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerry Wood, the 2d Cavalry Regiment, 4th Squadron Commander, gives remarks regarding the commencement of Noble Partner 20 after the opening ceremony at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2020. Noble Partner Exercise 20 is a Georgian Defense Force and U.S. Army Europe cooperatively-led exercise hosted at Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in Georgia designed to enhance Georgian, regional partner, and U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment.
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker)
This work, 2D Calvary Regiment Strykers Arrive at the Vaziani Training Area, by SGT Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
