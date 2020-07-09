Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2D Calvary Regiment Strykers Arrive at the Vaziani Training Area

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerry Wood, the 2d Cavalry Regiment, 4th Squadron Commander, gives remarks regarding the commencement of Noble Partner 20 after the opening ceremony at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2020. Noble Partner Exercise 20 is a Georgian Defense Force and U.S. Army Europe cooperatively-led exercise hosted at Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in Georgia designed to enhance Georgian, regional partner, and U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment.

    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 04:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766290
    VIRIN: 200907-A-OD941-072
    Filename: DOD_107977711
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2D Calvary Regiment Strykers Arrive at the Vaziani Training Area, by SGT Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Georgia Air National Guard
    118th Field Artillery Regiment
    EUCOM
    1st Battalion
    USArmy
    Overseas Deployment
    78th Troop Command
    NoblePartner
    Noble Partner 20
    177th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Georgia MOD
    Overses Training Excersice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT