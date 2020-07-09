Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition Day 3

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. John Berry, Sgt. Rachel Diehm, Spc. Larissa Peterson and Sgt. William Ploeg

    Exercise News Day

    The 2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition continued with the Excellence in Competition Pistol range, M4, M17, and M26 "3 gun" lane, M249, M240B, M2 machine gun ranges, M320 grenade launcher, and a shoot house with UTM rounds.

