The 2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition Day 3

The 2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition continued with the Excellence in Competition Pistol range, M4, M17, and M26 "3 gun" lane, M249, M240B, M2 machine gun ranges, M320 grenade launcher, and a shoot house with UTM rounds.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2020 20:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766283
|VIRIN:
|200907-A-TX905-128
|Filename:
|DOD_107977571
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
