Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 3 aboard disabled sailboat approximately 75 miles off Gualala Point

The Coast Guard Cutter Tern’s crew is shown towing the Sirus, a 33-foot sailboat, that was found with damage to the sails, engine and steering with three people aboard approximately 75 miles southwest of Gualala Point, California, September 4, 2020. Good Samaritans aboard three ships rendered assistance and took turns remaining on scene with the Sirus until the Coast Guard crew could get on scene and put the vessel in a 20-hour stern tow to Sausalito, California. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Photo)



