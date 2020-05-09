The Coast Guard Cutter Tern’s crew is shown towing the Sirus, a 33-foot sailboat, that was found with damage to the sails, engine and steering with three people aboard approximately 75 miles southwest of Gualala Point, California, September 4, 2020. Good Samaritans aboard three ships rendered assistance and took turns remaining on scene with the Sirus until the Coast Guard crew could get on scene and put the vessel in a 20-hour stern tow to Sausalito, California. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Photo)
Editors note: Video is having trouble in the player but the downloaded file plays normally.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2020 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766275
|VIRIN:
|200905-G-AB676-991
|Filename:
|DOD_107977319
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|GUALALA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 3 aboard disabled sailboat approximately 75 miles off Gualala Point, by SN Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT