Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 3 aboard disabled sailboat approximately 75 miles off Gualala Point

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUALALA, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2020

    Video by Seaman Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard Cutter Tern’s crew is shown towing the Sirus, a 33-foot sailboat, that was found with damage to the sails, engine and steering with three people aboard approximately 75 miles southwest of Gualala Point, California, September 4, 2020. Good Samaritans aboard three ships rendered assistance and took turns remaining on scene with the Sirus until the Coast Guard crew could get on scene and put the vessel in a 20-hour stern tow to Sausalito, California. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Photo)

    Editors note: Video is having trouble in the player but the downloaded file plays normally.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2020
    Date Posted: 09.07.2020 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766275
    VIRIN: 200905-G-AB676-991
    Filename: DOD_107977319
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: GUALALA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 3 aboard disabled sailboat approximately 75 miles off Gualala Point, by SN Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #USCG #CGCTern #Tow #CoastGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT