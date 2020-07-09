Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rail Gunner Rush - B-Roll and Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    09.07.2020

    Video by Spc. Ryan Barnes 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    A collection of b-roll clips filmed during Rail Gunner Rush in Tapa, Estonia and interviews.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.07.2020 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766267
    VIRIN: 200907-A-BJ454-0000
    Filename: DOD_107977248
    Length: 00:13:09
    Location: TAPA, EE 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rail Gunner Rush - B-Roll and Interviews, by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Estonia
    MLRS
    Multiple Launch Rocket System
    Estonia Defense Force
    Rail Gunner Rush

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT