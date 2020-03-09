Two U.S. B-52H Stratofortresses take off from RAF Fairford, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission on Sept. 3,, 2020. The Bomber Task Force in Europe demonstrates the US commitment to regional security and its support of its NATO ally nations and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2020 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|GB
