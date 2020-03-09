Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bomber Task Force Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. B-52H Stratofortresses take off from RAF Fairford, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission on Sept. 3,, 2020. The Bomber Task Force in Europe demonstrates the US commitment to regional security and its support of its NATO ally nations and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.07.2020 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766263
    VIRIN: 200903-F-GB336-1001
    Filename: DOD_107977126
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    AFGSC
    8AF
    bomber task force europe
    bombertaskforceeurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT