A mission video highlight of the 45th Operations Group Detachment 3 (DET 3), located at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. Since 1959, the DET 3 team has supported NASA Human Space Flight Operations, including the historic 2020 SpaceX Demo-2 launch of American astronauts into space. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2020 09:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766259
|VIRIN:
|200622-F-IG885-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_107977106
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "DET 3", by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT