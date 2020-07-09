Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "DET 3"

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege 

    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa - Combat Camera

    A mission video highlight of the 45th Operations Group Detachment 3 (DET 3), located at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. Since 1959, the DET 3 team has supported NASA Human Space Flight Operations, including the historic 2020 SpaceX Demo-2 launch of American astronauts into space. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

