Noble Partner 20 is a Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its fifth iteration. The exercise is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner and U.S. forces readiness and interoperability to ensure regional stability.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2020 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766258
|VIRIN:
|200907-A-OD941-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107977085
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Noble Partner 20 Opening Ceremony, by SPC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT