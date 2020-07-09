Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Partner 20 Opening Ceremony

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.07.2020

    Video by Spc. Jeron Walker 

    Georgia National Guard

    Noble Partner 20 is a Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its fifth iteration. The exercise is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner and U.S. forces readiness and interoperability to ensure regional stability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.07.2020 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766258
    VIRIN: 200907-A-OD941-001
    Filename: DOD_107977085
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Partner 20 Opening Ceremony, by SPC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Georgia Air National Guard
    118th Field Artillery Regiment
    EUCOM
    1st Battalion
    USArmy
    Overseas Deployment
    78th Troop Command
    NoblePartner
    Noble Partner 20
    177th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Georgia MOD
    Overses Training Excersice

