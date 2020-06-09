Evacuees from the Creek fire exit from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the California National Guard's 40th Combat Aviation Brigade after landing safely last night at the 1106 Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group's flight line outside of Fresno, California. The California Military Department evacuated over 200 people along the Mammoth Pool Reservoir when the Creek fire exploded in size. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Charles Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2020 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766249
|VIRIN:
|200906-Z-VM449-003
|Filename:
|DOD_107976652
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FRESNO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, California National Guard rescues over 200 evacuees from the Creek fire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT