2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior M4 and M17 Qualification B-Roll

U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competitors showcase their skills with the M4 Carbine and M17 Pistol. The M17 portion of the event includes qualifying for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and standard Army pistol qualification. The M4 event features the Army’s new barricade qualification standards with prone unsupported, prone supported, kneeling supported, standing supported, and a simulated chemical attack. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to compete in this year’s Best Warrior, hosted from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. John Berry and Spc. Larissa Peterson)
