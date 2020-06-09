California National Guard rescues over 200 evacuees from the Creek fire

Evacuees from the Creek fire exit A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the California National Guard's 40th Combat Aviation Brigade after it lands at the 1106 Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group's flight line on Sept. 6, 2020, Fresno, California. The California Military Department evacuated over 200 people along the Mammoth Pool Reservoir when the Creek fire exploded in size. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Jason Sanchez)
Date Taken:
|09.06.2020
Date Posted:
|09.06.2020 17:08
Location:
|FRESNO, CA, US
