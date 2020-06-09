California National Guard evacuates over 200 from the Creek fire

Evacuees from the Creek fire walk off the flight line of the 1106 Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group in Fresno, California after landing to safety in a CH-47 Chinook from the California National Guard's 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, Sept. 6, 2020. The California Military Department evacuated over 200 people along the Mammoth Pool Reservoir when the Creek fire exploded in size. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jason Sanchez)
