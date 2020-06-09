California National Guard evacuates over 200 from the Creek fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Evacuees from the Creek fire walk off the flight line of the 1106 Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group in Fresno, California after landing to safety in a CH-47 Chinook from the California National Guard's 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, Sept. 6, 2020. The California Military Department evacuated over 200 people along the Mammoth Pool Reservoir when the Creek fire exploded in size. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jason Sanchez)