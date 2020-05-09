U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participate in the confidence and conditioning courses during the 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 5, 2020. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to compete in this year’s Best Warrior, hosted from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Diehm, Sgt. William Ploeg, Spc. Larissa Peterson, and Sgt. John Berry
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2020 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766231
|VIRIN:
|200905-A-TX905-734
|Filename:
|DOD_107976378
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition – Confidence and Condition Courses, by SGT John Berry, SGT Rachel Diehm, SPC Larissa Peterson and SGT William Ploeg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
