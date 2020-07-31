Exercise Machete Green

The U.S. Air Force’s 36th Contingency Response Group hosted an exercise called Machete Green with the U.S. Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five from July 29-31, 2020 at Northwest Field, Guam. The exercise objectives were to open an airfield and defend it in a hostile and contested environment maintaining their quick-turn global-response capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
