    Exercise Machete Green

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.31.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force’s 36th Contingency Response Group hosted an exercise called Machete Green with the U.S. Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five from July 29-31, 2020 at Northwest Field, Guam. The exercise objectives were to open an airfield and defend it in a hostile and contested environment maintaining their quick-turn global-response capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.06.2020 09:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766225
    VIRIN: 200812-F-SX156-1001
    Filename: DOD_107976015
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Machete Green, by SrA Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CRG
    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Guam
    DoD
    Airfield
    Andersen Air Force Base
    HSC 25
    Airman
    training
    36th Contingency Response Group
    36th Wing
    36th CRG
    CRS
    736th Security Forces Squadron
    736th SFS
    INDOPACOM
    Ryan Brooks
    36th Contingency Response Squadron
    644th Combat Comm
    Helicopter Sea Combat Two-Five
    Machete Green

