Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    593rd ESC Readiness Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2020

    Video by Spc. Nyatan Bol 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    #RestAssured #Soldiers discussed a number of topics, growing together during #ReadinessDay at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Sept. 1.

    #WeAre593rd #ArmyFit #MRT #ArmyProfession #JBLMSoundLiving #InThisTogether

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.05.2020 16:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766220
    VIRIN: 200901-A-ZK934-001
    Filename: DOD_107975848
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 593rd ESC Readiness Day, by SPC Nyatan Bol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    FORSCOM
    I Corps
    US Army
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    62nd Medical Brigade
    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    514th Ground Ambulance Company
    Readiness Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT