14th BEB Conducts Mopup Operations

Soldiers with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., conduct mopup operations in Mendocino National Forest, Nothern California, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Mopup operations involves hand crews extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines, felling snags, and trenching logs to prevent rolling after an area has burned, making a fire safer and reducing residual smoke. These hand crews work alongside professional wildland firefighters to suppress the August Complex fires using management strategies and tactics that provide the highest likelihood of success.



The 14th BEB deployed over 200 Soldiers in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources.