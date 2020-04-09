4/2 Soldiers conduct port operations

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conduct port operations for the Noble Partner 20 exercise in Poti, Georgia, Sept. 4, 2020. Exercise Noble Partner is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. The exercise allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, live-fire exercises and combined mechanized maneuvers. The 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment (Sabers) will lead the exercise for 2d Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2020 13:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766215
|VIRIN:
|200905-A-YM380-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107975784
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|POTI, GE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
