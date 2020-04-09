4/2 Soldiers conduct port operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POTI, GEORGIA

    09.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conduct port operations for the Noble Partner 20 exercise in Poti, Georgia, Sept. 4, 2020. Exercise Noble Partner is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. The exercise allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, live-fire exercises and combined mechanized maneuvers. The 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment (Sabers) will lead the exercise for 2d Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.05.2020 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766215
    VIRIN: 200905-A-YM380-1001
    Filename: DOD_107975784
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: POTI, GE 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

