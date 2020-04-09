4/2 Soldiers conduct port operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conduct port operations for the Noble Partner 20 exercise in Poti, Georgia, Sept. 4, 2020. Exercise Noble Partner is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. The exercise allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, live-fire exercises and combined mechanized maneuvers. The 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment (Sabers) will lead the exercise for 2d Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)