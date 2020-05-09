Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station Humboldt Bay air crew rescues fire fighters during California Middle Fire

    EUREKA, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay helicopter aircrew rescues two critically injured firefighters during the California Middle Fire near Canyon Creek, Sept. 5, 2019. The air crew, Lt. Cmdr Derek Schrmael, aircraft commander, Lt. j. g. Adam Ownbey, co-pilot, Petty Officer 1st Class Graham McGinnis, rescue swimmer, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Cook, flight mechanic, discuss the difficulties they experienced during the 2019 rescue. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/released)

    VIDEO INFO

