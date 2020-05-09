A Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay helicopter aircrew rescues two critically injured firefighters during the California Middle Fire near Canyon Creek, Sept. 5, 2019. The air crew, Lt. Cmdr Derek Schrmael, aircraft commander, Lt. j. g. Adam Ownbey, co-pilot, Petty Officer 1st Class Graham McGinnis, rescue swimmer, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Cook, flight mechanic, discuss the difficulties they experienced during the 2019 rescue. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/released)
Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
Date Posted:
|09.05.2020 11:08
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766214
|VIRIN:
|200905-G-LB502-138
|Filename:
|DOD_107975730
|Length:
|00:02:17
Location:
|EUREKA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Station Humboldt Bay air crew rescues fire fighters during California Middle Fire, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
