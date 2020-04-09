BTF Europe-Ukraine Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, integrate with Ukraine MIG-29's during a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Sept. 4, 2020. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro)