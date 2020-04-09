A U.S. B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, integrate with Ukraine MIG-29's during a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Sept. 4, 2020. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2020 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766211
|VIRIN:
|200904-F-LG053-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_107975702
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BTF Europe-Ukraine Mission, by SrA Xavier Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
