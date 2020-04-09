Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BTF Europe-Ukraine Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRFORD, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    A U.S. B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, integrate with Ukraine MIG-29's during a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Sept. 4, 2020. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.05.2020 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766211
    VIRIN: 200904-F-LG053-7001
    Filename: DOD_107975702
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF Europe-Ukraine Mission, by SrA Xavier Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U. S. Air Force
    England
    Charleston AFB
    USNORTHCOM
    B-52 Stratofortress
    Ukraine
    US Air Force
    USAF
    North Dakota
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Minot Air Force Base
    23rd Bomb Squadron
    5th Bomb Wing
    Royal Air Force Fairford
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    XAVIERNAVARRO
    Bomber Task Force 20-4
    NATO 1CTCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT