Three B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, ND out of RAF Fairford, UK, integrated with Ukrainian fighter aircraft near the Sea of Azov in support of Bomber Task Force September 4, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2020 08:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766210
|VIRIN:
|200904-F-VR222-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_107975698
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-52s integrate with Ukrainian fighter aircraft., by SSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT