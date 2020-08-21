Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tail Airmen Load Incoming KC-135

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing load cargo onto an incoming KC-135 Stratotanker during a routine mission.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.05.2020 05:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766208
    VIRIN: 200821-F-GV306-579
    Filename: DOD_107975661
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Tail Airmen Load Incoming KC-135, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    stratotanker
    deploy
    AEW
    kc135
    red tails
    air expeditionary wing
    air transportation
    air force
    south-west asia
    mission
    load
    cargo
    deployment
    332

