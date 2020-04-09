Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point holds CG6505 memorial service

Crew members at Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point hold a memorial service Sept. 4, 2020. The service was to honor the memories of four Coast Guardsmen who lost their lives in a helicopter crash, Sept. 4, 2008. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2020 01:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766206
|VIRIN:
|200904-G-EK669-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107975622
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
