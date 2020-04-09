Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point holds CG6505 memorial service

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Crew members at Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point hold a memorial service Sept. 4, 2020. The service was to honor the memories of four Coast Guardsmen who lost their lives in a helicopter crash, Sept. 4, 2008. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.05.2020 01:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766206
    VIRIN: 200904-G-EK669-1001
    Filename: DOD_107975622
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point holds CG6505 memorial service, by PO3 Ryan Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Station Barbers Point
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    CG6505

