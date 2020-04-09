La. Guard distributes supplies in Lake Charles

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Louisiana National Guard Soldiers with the 141st Field Artillery Battalion provide commodities at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, La., to citizens affected by Hurricane Laura. The La. National Guard currently has approximately 6,000 Guardsmen activated in response to Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a category 4, Aug 27. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)