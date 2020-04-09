Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard distributes supplies in Lake Charles

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers with the 141st Field Artillery Battalion provide commodities at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, La., to citizens affected by Hurricane Laura. The La. National Guard currently has approximately 6,000 Guardsmen activated in response to Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a category 4, Aug 27. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.05.2020 00:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766197
    VIRIN: 200904-Z-NG364-050
    Filename: DOD_107975536
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard distributes supplies in Lake Charles, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

