Louisiana National Guard Soldiers with the 141st Field Artillery Battalion provide commodities at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, La., to citizens affected by Hurricane Laura. The La. National Guard currently has approximately 6,000 Guardsmen activated in response to Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a category 4, Aug 27. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2020 00:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766197
|VIRIN:
|200904-Z-NG364-050
|Filename:
|DOD_107975536
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, La. Guard distributes supplies in Lake Charles, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT