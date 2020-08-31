Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall, a broadcast journalist assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing public affairs office, serves as a physical training leader for the wing's wing staff agencies and 628th Comptroller Squadron. She volunteers her off-duty time to help Airmen with fitness needs in and out of uniform.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 21:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766194
|VIRIN:
|200831-F-AD344-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107975533
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airman helps Airmen stay fit to fight, by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT