Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman helps Airmen stay fit to fight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall, a broadcast journalist assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing public affairs office, serves as a physical training leader for the wing's wing staff agencies and 628th Comptroller Squadron. She volunteers her off-duty time to help Airmen with fitness needs in and out of uniform.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 21:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766194
    VIRIN: 200831-F-AD344-1001
    Filename: DOD_107975533
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman helps Airmen stay fit to fight, by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fitness
    PT
    physical training leader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT