U.S. Coast Guardsmen Lt. Clinton Loughner Interview

U.S. Coast Guardsman Lt. Clinton Loughner from the Maritime Security Response Team East, talks about the importance of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 2, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected battle network - the digital architecture or foundation - which collects, processes and shares data relevant to warfighters in order to make better decisions faster in the kill chain. In order to achieve all-domain superiority, it requires that individual military activities not simply be de-conflicted, but rather integrated – activities in one domain must enhance the effectiveness of those in another domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nancy Kasberg)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 20:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
