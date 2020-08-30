Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABMS BROLL: 20th Space Control Squadron

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    The 20th Space Control Squadron, located at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 30, 2020. The Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) is an interconnected battle network - the digital architecture or foundation - which collects, processes and shares data relevant to warfighters in order to make better decisions faster in the kill chain. In order to achieve all-domain superiority, it requires that individual military activities not simply be de-conflicted, but rather integrated – activities in one domain must enhance the effectiveness of those in another domain. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766190
    VIRIN: 200831-F-IG885-7001
    Filename: DOD_107975439
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABMS BROLL: 20th Space Control Squadron, by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

